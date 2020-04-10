Telemedicine is now being offered for routine care. Hospitals have stopped seeing patients for routine appointments to help keep people safe. Telemedicine is now being used instead of in-person appointments by Pines Health in Caribou. Caleb Swanberg, Family Practice Physician, says this is a way to help any patients who still need medical advice.
Telemedicine Offered Locally
