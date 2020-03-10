Tennessee Couple Arrested in St. John Valley

On Monday, March 9th, the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office discovered two former St. Agatha residents had extraditable warrants out of Tennessee.

Deputies located 35-year-old Gary D. Blankenship and 31-year-old Brittany T. Dixon at a residence in Madawaska. Tennessee authorities confirmed they wanted the two taken into custody. The warrant for vehicle theft and a class E felony of hindering a secured creditor was entered on March 2nd. It was discovered while deputies were speaking to the two individuals about an unrelated matter.

Prior to their arrests, Blankenship and Dixon had resided in St. Agatha in a home they'd reportedly been squatting in. On February 21st, a Fort Kent judge found in favor of the home owner, issuing an eviction notice ordering the couple to vacate the property by March 8th.

Blankenship and Dixon were arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail where they will await possible extradition to Tennessee.