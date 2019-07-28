The 2019-2020 visitors guide is hot off the press

Whether you want to visit in summer, fall, winter or spring..The County shows there are things to experience in all four seasons.

"We talk about the whole experience, whether you're in the St John Valley, central Aroostook, Southern Aroostook or the great North Woods there's something to experience." Patricia Sutherland, Aroostook County Tourism board chair, said.

The guide shows activities and events around The County, but the Aroostook County Tourism board chair says they want to shift focus to giving people an experience.

"We're not going to talk about specific places or things but rather the experience that you get when you come to Aroostook."

The guides are in some of the Maine office of tourism welcome centers around the state, as well as chamber of commerce offices.

"We have identified where we want to promote ourselves, primarily in the Northeast, New England, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York are states that we attract different groups from, so we focus our efforts on where the best result will be."

Tourism numbers were up seven per cent from 2017 to 2018. Aroostook County Tourism hopes those numbers continue to rise and they hope this magazine is something that can guide people to all The County has to offer.