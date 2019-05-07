The Aroostook Band of Micmacs spend weekend reducing wildfire risk

KM - The snow is all but gone, leaving grass brown and properties dotted with litter and debris deposited over the winter - ideal conditions for wildfires. To keep the risk of wildfires down, members of the Aroostook Band of Micmacs spent Saturday morning picking up trash.

JC - We're gonna do some community cleanup around our homes and the tribal office buildings, and then at noontime we're all gonna come back here for a community barbecue, as appreciation for them working, doing the cleanup. And then we have some community education programs in the afternoon.

KM - Educational materials were on display, with representatives on hand to answer questions. Displays included the Maine Forest Service, American Red Cross, Pine Tree Burn Foundation, and the tribal Emergency Management Office. This year's event saw several youth ready to pitch in.

AT - We help the community by picking up the trash and the litter. And every spring on Saturday we do it.

KM - The event serves as an educational tool, teaching children to respect the world they live in.

AD - We're gonna be picking up trash and bottles. It's like preventing pollution and stuff like that.

KM - Cote stressed the importance of being pro-active, when it comes to addressing wildfires.

JC - The Cleanup Day's important for us to reduce and prevent the likely chances of a wildfire, grass fire happening in our community. So we want to make sure we go in and remove any trash, any debris, loose brush, whatnot, and get that out of the way and make it much more safer around our homes.

KM - Cote says this is the fifth year Community Cleanup Day was done on a national level, and the second year members of the tribe have participated. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8