PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Aroostook County Jail has filed an emergency appeal of a federal judge’s ruling to provide medicine to a woman who says it’s necessary for her opioid addiction and will help keep it in remission. The appeal was filed this week with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, saying the judge didn’t give enough deference to jail administrators and didn’t take in the impact on limited jail resources.
The Aroostook County Jail Files Emergency Appeal of A Federal Judge's Ruling To Provide Medicine For Women's Opioid Addiction
Posted: Sat 10:36 AM, Apr 13, 2019 |
Updated: Sat 10:45 AM, Apr 13, 2019