The Aroostook River is on the rise in Washburn

The National Weather Service reports at 3:17 p.m. EDT, the gauge at Washburn was at 19.45 feet, which is just below major flood stage. One and half inches of rain has fallen over the flood warning area in the last 24 hours. River levels will continue to rise over the next 36 hours, with a

sharp rise expected to begin this evening.

Aroostook Emergency Management reported Gardner Creek and Parsons roads remain closed due to an ice jam that extends one mile up river from the Washburn bridge and down river towards Crouseville. Emergency Management is also watching Wade Road in Washburn for possible flooding.

Water levels are up to the bottom of the Washburn bridge. This ice jam could release at any time, causing a dangerous situation as ice will run directly into the Washburn bridge. Officials advise to not put yourself in harm's way and travel in these areas.

Rapid snow melt is also occurring and will add to the flooding. An additional quarter of inch of rain is expected over the next 12 hours at this time.

The flood warning for rain and snow melt remains in effect until 8:45 p.m. for east central Aroostook County.

