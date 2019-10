It's never too early to think about winter. Over in Caribou, the Coats for Kids and Families coat drive is back on. The yearly event takes donations from all over the County in order to supply families in need with clothes for the winter. Chairperson Jessica Feeley says that are many spots where you can drop off your donations.

The Coats for Kids and Families are looking to receive at least five hundred coats in any size and they will be hosting the giveaway on the 25th and 26th.