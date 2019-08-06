The County needs refs

When you're watching a game, you rarely ever hear, "you know what, that was an excellently reffed game. I love referees" but guess what? The game doesn't happen without them and as soccer season quickly approaches in Aroostook County, they need more.

We are always in need of referees, I mean everyone in the state is.

In Aroostook County at least half a dozen referees are needed in the 2 upcoming clinics or some games are going to be rescheduled, middle school games, because refs can't cover them all.

Bob Stedt heads up the referees in Aroostook County. He says you don't even need a background in soccer you just need time. Stedt adds,

"Basically, you have to be available, if you're available, you're going to work a lot. Last year, most of the first year officials worked anywhere from 20 to 30 games throughout the season."

It does cost a little bit of dough to get started, right around 200 dollars with the class and the dues and the uniforms, but the return on investment does pay off that 200 dollars within the first year.

Stedt went on to say, he runs into people who played soccer 30 years ago and they remember him reffing the games. If you want to start your refereeing legacy, they are meeting at the Caribou high school ski building tomorrow at 3:30 PM.