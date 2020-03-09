The Dangers of Vaping Community Awareness Event To Be Held in Presque Isle

A community education and awareness event on the dangers of vaping will be held Friday, March 27th at the Presque Isle Middle School Auditorium from 7-9PM. The event is being organized by the Presque Isle Kiwanis Club through a partnership with the Aroostook County Action Program and will feature skilled panelists talking about the dangers and threat to public health posed by vaping...especially to young people.

The rising popularity of vaping has been dramatic, especially among teenagers.

Over the past few months, there are growing cases of people who have developed chronic lung problems, even some deaths and a question of a possible link to vaping. As a result, the FDA, CDC and health officials throughout the country are investigating these cases to determine the specific cause(s) and how to prevent and treat them.

The public meeting will be an opportunity to learn and dispel the facts from myths surrounding vaping.

The event is free and open to the public