PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- Its been a week since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One officer was arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter. Video of the officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck went viral, sparking nationwide demonstrations. In a two-part report, Shawn Cunningham spoke with a local attorney about the case, which has garnered worldwide attention.
The Death of George Floyd Spurs Global Attention
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Wed 7:54 AM, Jun 03, 2020