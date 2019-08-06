The Fort Kent Police Department has grown by one, with the addition of a new officer

A new police officer has been added to the Fort Kent Police Department. But he's no stranger to the station or the community, says Chief Tom Pelletier. He says departments across the nation are having difficulty filling vacancies, so Fort Kent is lucky to have found someone to fill one of two openings with the agency.

Chief Pelletier says it was good to find someone so quickly who has a background in police work. Cole Pelletier is a graduate of UMFK, with a bachelor's degree in public safety administration, as well as an associate's degree in criminal justice. He's no stranger to community service. The married father of a 2-year-old daughter also serves as captain with the Fort Kent Fire Department, having joined when he was 16. Pelletier says, "I was part-time for four years. Something that I've always wanted to do, and to help the community in their day of need, and just be involved in the community every day."

The new officer is scheduled to attend the police academy sometime next year. Chief Pelletier says he's hoping to build the team, once they find another officer to fill the second vacancy. He's hoping becoming part of the Maine State Retirement System and improvements to the benefits package will help attract candidates.