The Maine-Quebec Winter Caravan will soon be making its annual trek.

This long standing tradition will take residents across the border tomorrow to visit the largest winter carnival in North America.

Sarah Brooks, the coordinator for the caravan, says that they do this with our neighbors across the border as a sign of friendship.

"With the people from Saint Pamphile they are our closest neighbors to the west, so we are just, like I say, extending hands of friendship across the border and we are going to the biggest winter carnival in North America so that makes for kind of an exciting destination."