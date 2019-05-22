The Pleasant St. Academy Early College High School Program is receiving some new changes for the fall!

English, math, and science won't be the only college classes that students at MSAD #27 can take. Starting this fall, they will be able to take courses that are in their fields of interest.

According to Scott Voisine, Dean of Community Education, The Pleasant St. Academy Early College High School program was started in 2011 and has allowed about 150 students to graduate with their first year of college completed.

"We've opened up the doors to a variety of extra classes and a variety of choices a student can make that will be better in helping them prepare for different degrees and different career opportunities so it used to be in the Pleasant Street Academy all students took the same classes now they're gonna have a lot more choices in what they take to achieve that year of college," Voisine said.

Some of those classes will include physics, psychology, and French. The principal says this will be great for the students.

"This is really kind of handy because we let them choose the pathway they want to go. If they like to go more health science they can take anatomy and physiology or human life science one and two," Kaleta said.

The program is also going to have a new name! Starting this fall, it will be called Valley U.