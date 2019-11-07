The Postal Service will pause Monday to remember our veterans

Maine – There will be no regular mail delivery or retail services available on Monday, November 11, as postal employees across the state celebrate Veteran’s Day but our carriers will be delivering Priority Express and other guaranteed next day services.

Full delivery and retail services across the state will resume on Tuesday, November 12

As one of the nation’s largest employers of veterans, more than 1600 just here in northern New England, the Postal Service is proud to honor the men and women who have served our country in the armed services abroad and at home and stands ready to assist them with re-entry into the workforce. Visit usps.com/careers for details.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

