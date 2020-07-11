The Presque Isle splash pad reopens just in time for the weekend

The Splash Pad in Presque Isle is open every day from 12 to 7, weather permitting. Regardless of the new precautions set into place, it is still a great way for families to cool off this Summer.

The pad is a perfect place to bring kids to cool off, but due to COVID 19 there are new guidelines to ensure safety of park goers. Gene Cronin is the Presque Isle Parks & Recreation Director. He says that participants will stand 6 ft apart while they wait for their turn on the pad. “So, we have limited our splash pad capacity to 20 people and that is based on square footage of the pad itself. We have gone to 10-minute sessions, so when there is a line the pad will shut off after 10 minutes so the current group will exit, and the next group of kids can enter” says Cronin.