The Red cross is teaming up with PIFD to bring smoke alarms to those in need

This Saturday the Presque Isle Fire Department and American Red Cross are teaming up, bringing free smoke alarms and fire safety education to area homes.

Anybody can sign up at the firehouse before Saturday or call the Aroostook County Red Cross .Deputy Fire Chief says they want to get more working smoke alarms to those who need new ones.

For more information you can call the Red Cross at:

498-5050

or

498-5051

You can sign up to receive a smoke alarm installation at the Presque Isle Fire Department on Friday 10/11/19.

