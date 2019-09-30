The Saint-Léonard RCMP asks for the public's help locating a stolen camping trailer

According to the Saint-Léonard RCMP, the camping trailer was taken sometime between September 13th and 15th from a residence on Chemin Siegas 3, in Siegas, New Brunswick.

The trailer is described as a 36-foot, white, 2000 Glendale Titanium 36E41KB, with brown and green stripes. It has New Brunswick licence plate TMG 642.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the camping trailer, or who may have information about this theft, is asked to call the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimenb.ca.