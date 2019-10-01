The State YMCA of Maine’s Youth & Government program is now accepting applications for participation in the 2019 program.

Students in grades 9 to 12 are eligible to participate. Youth & Government is unlike any other program. Like the real legislature, participants come from all over Maine and provide a variety of views on the issues they are facing in their area of the State.

The program is completely student-driven. All bills focus on issues relating to local or state issues. Program leadership is elected by peers and then they are trained on how to perform their role. During the Augusta weekend, students run all aspects of the program. The program is held in the State House and uses the actual chambers and committee rooms.

Our program has been running in Maine for over 70 years and providing participants a unique experience to:

✓ Develop the skills of being servant leaders,

✓ Work with other Student Leaders from across Maine,

✓ Have hands-on experience in the workings of government,

✓ Gain an awareness of present issues and concerns of the State of Maine,

✓ Provide opportunities for students to be independent thinkers and involved citizens seeing how issues facing the State of Maine can be addressed.

Participants will:

✓ Draft their own bills to be debated and discussed,

✓ Elect their peers to serve in leadership positions to lead at the State House weekend,

✓ Receive training to be effective leaders,

✓ Serve as Representatives, Senators, Lobbyists, Newspaper Staff, and Governor,

✓ Have a unique opportunity to have access to the State House during our program.

Annually, over 150 students from all over Maine attend this weekend session at the State House. They sit in the seats of actual legislators and debate bills they have written. The weekend is led by the leadership that they have elected. Our Youth Governor this year is Zach Weeks from Houlton High School. Zach and the other delegates at this year’s program will be at the State House on November 8 - 10. We are now accepting applications and new delegations from any YMCA, Maine High School, and home school students.

To get involved, contact Director Lonney Steeves at 377-9686 or lonneysteeves@gmail.com.