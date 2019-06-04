The Town of Fort Fairfield is looking for the public's help in identifying faulty street lights

The town of Fort Fairfield is asking for the public's help in identifying faulty street lights.

The chief of police says he posted to the department's Facebook page asking for help since it's a safety issue.. He adds that he wants to get any bad lights fixed before next winter.

"As you know, Winter can be harsh on just about anything that's outside all day long. So, street lights aren't exempt from that so I wanna make sure that we kind of do a Spring cleaning and a Fall cleaning of any issues that need to be addressed as far as our street lights go and any other issues that will impact the public," Shawn Newell said.

Once he receives any info on needed repairs, he will let Emera know, so that the lights can be repaired or replaced.