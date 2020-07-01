PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System has adopted a set of principles to guide campuses in welcoming back students on Aug. 31. The UMS chancellor, seven campus presidents and the dean of Maine Law adopted the guidelines that call for screening strategies to identify and isolate infections. Students will complete the final two weeks of the semester at home after the Thanksgiving break. Wednesday's announcement came a day after the university system partnered with Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD to provide coronavirus testing at the seven campuses.