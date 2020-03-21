The University of Maine at Presque Isle to fully close public spaces

As the COVID 19 siutation continues to evolve, the University of Maine at Presque Isle has made the decision to further limit the use of public spaces on campus.

UMPI will fully close the Campus Center, Gentile Hall, the Center for Innovative Learning, and the Houlton Higher Education Center on March 23rd.

Officials have put measures in place for students who are in residence halls to be able to have access to meals, computers, and wellness opportunities. Staff will also be allowed in the buildings if they have work that must be done in those areas.

All buildings will be locked to best protect everyone's health and further build upon the University's social distancing.