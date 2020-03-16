The City of Edmundston sets up a telephone information line for citizens and businesses

As of Tuesday, March 17, the City of Edmundston is setting up a telephone line for citizens and businesses regarding the current situation with COVID-19.

Citizens who are looking for information, or businesses who wish to inquire about various directives and procedures regarding social distancing, disinfection or the number of people they should accommodate can call 737-6844 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A dedicated team will be able to guide them.

"We are in an unprecedented situation and we realize that it is not easy to navigate through all this information. We believe setting up this information line will offer an additional resource to our population," explained Edmundston Mayor Cyrille Simard.

The City of Edmundston has also created a specific section on its website where people can find links to fact sheets and municipal updates. Any new information is also shared via social media.