The community of Limestone got to experience it's first ever renaissance fair

From a knights and damsels tea to fighters and period dancers, people gathered to celebrate all things renaissance.

According to Karralena Castaway, the Coordinator of the fair, the idea came about when the Limestone Development Foundation was brainstorming ideas to bring tourism to the area. She says they asked her to put the fair on because she has done medieval and renaissance events before.

"We tied this in to the 150th celebration for Limestone. It gives people a chance to come in and see that there's more to Limestone than just a one street town or anything like that and the people that are coming back for there reunions or whatever it gives them a chance to take part in something that's really fun that they wouldn't normally get a chance to do," she said.

Castaway says they are planning to do another fair next fall.