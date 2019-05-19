The conversation is still going on about Brain Gain!

Brain Gain might have been cancelled, but the conversation is still going on.

According to Jon Gulliver, Director of Investor and Community Relations for Northern Maine Development Commission, Ben Winchester, an expert on rural in-migration, and Erik Osberg, a resident recruiter for Otter Tail County in Minnesota and a few others are still coming to the region. They will be at NMDC on Wednesday, May 22 from 9 a.m. until about noon. They will be discussing population attractions with the locals.

He adds that the original four hour conference would have held at UMFK and focused on how the area can be better marketed.

"The population decline is a problem in Aroostook County been experiencing since 1960. In 1960, we had about 106,000 people in Aroostook County. We're down to 67,111. The loss of Loring in the 1990's, early 1990's, was a big blow. But it's been an insidious decline. About 620 a year leave Aroostook County," he said.

Gulliver says they will possibly do a conference in the fall. Everyone that registered early for the Brain Gain Conference will get a refund and the conference next week is free.

