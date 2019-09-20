The first case of lung illness related to vaping use has been reported in Maine

Today, The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case. They say it involves an adult who reported symptoms similar to those identified in other states. Symptoms have included cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, and abdominal pain. To date, federal public health authorities have reports of 530 cases in 38 other states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths in six states have been attributed to the illness. The case reported to the CDC today is the first case of the illness identified in Maine. No deaths from the illness have been recorded in the state. The specific cause of this illness is being investigated by health officials across the country. The CDC says Individuals who have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and experience similar symptoms should see a health care provider.