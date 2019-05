The first fiscal year for cannabis New Brunswick ended in the red.

The provincial retailor of recreational marijuana products recorded a loss of 11.7 million dollars. According to CBC New Brunswick, when Cannabis NB launched last October, the predicted sales for its first fiscal year was projected at 45 million. The year end total ended up coming in at 18.6 million. New Brunswick's finance minister wants the province to consider privatizing Cannabis NB or closing some of its stores.