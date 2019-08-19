The investigation into the Castle Hill homicide continues

The investigation continues in the double homicide, and now there's a reward for information.

Over the weekend, the Maine state police and the Aroostook County sheriff's department announced that information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the homicide case will be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Police were called to State Road in Castle Hill just after 12 am last Tuesday. There they discovered the bodies of two men in a truck. The two had been shot and were later identified as 51 year old Roger Ellis and 25 year old Allen Curtis.