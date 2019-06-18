The jury in the John Williams murder trial has reached a verdict

They have found the defendant, John Williams guilty of murder for killing Cpl. Eugene Cole last year.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching the verdict.

Both sides agreed that Williams fired the fatal shot that killed Cole when he tried to arrest Williams on April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock.

At issue was his state of mind at the time of the killing. The defense contended that Williams' drug use and lack of sleep left him too impaired to form the necessary intent to commit murder.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, the prosecution emphasized to the jury that their decision will hinge on whether Williams "intentionally or knowingly" shot and killed Cole.

Cole was shot when he tried to arrest Williams during a late-night encounter on April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock. Williams was arrested several days later outside a cabin after a massive manhunt.

