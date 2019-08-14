The latest on the Castle Hill double homicide

State police say the two men found dead in a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Castle Hill were shot. Autopsies were completed this afternoon at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

A heavy police presence remains in Castle Hill and surroundings areas. I visited there today to speak with residents about how they're feeling.

Many questions remain surrounding the double homicide that happened in Castle Hill.

Police were called to 2052 State Road just after 12 am on Tuesday. They received a compliant of suspicious noise.

Initially troopers thought they were dealing with a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck in the roadway, but quickly determined that was not the case when the bodies of the two men were found inside the truck.

The two bodies were identified as 51 year old Roger Ellis and 25 year old Allen Curtis.

"Detectives, evidence technicians and troopers have completed a second day of investigating the double homicide in Castle Hill. Work continues into the night and likely into tomorrow as well."

State police, ERTs and the major crimes unit could be seen at this home in Mapleton…but Maine State Police's public information officer is not confirming whether or not it's related to the double homicide investigation.

"I'm not going to get into details of where we may have been and who we may have been interviewing but I can assure you that we have a significant amount of resources in Aroostook County that are working on these two homicides."

No arrests have been reported..and that lack of information has some residents fearful.

"We understand people are apprehensive, a double homicide anywhere in the state is very disconcerting and its certainly is in a small community of Castle Hill, I can assure the residents that state police are on the scene, we're working very hard to resolve these homicides, we have increased patrols and we want to assure people that if they've heard or seen anything that they think might be related to call state police in Houlton and we'll take it from there."

Detectives are asking area homeowners who have video surveillance systems pointed at the road to also contact them.