The low barrier portion of the shelter is officially open

The low barrier portion of the shelter officially opened last night.

Two people stayed in the new section of the Homeless Services of Aroostook shelter in Presque Isle. The shelters executive director expects that number will rise as word spreads. Low barrier allows anyone to stay. The shelter has been operating as a high barrier shelter for safety reasons. Now there are 20 beds in the low barrier portion and 29 for high barrier. This addition is one Homeless Services of Aroostook said was desperately needed. The plan is to add 10 more additional low barrier beds in the fall.