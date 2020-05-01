AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The number of fatal drug overdoses grew 7% last year in Maine, underscoring that the opioid epidemic continues to be a major health care challenge. The report released Friday shows that 380 deaths were caused by drugs; the 7% increase over 2018 but lower than the peak of 417 in 2017. Attorney General Aaron Frey said the data is a reminder that the state must increase efforts to fight the opioid epidemic even as the state also seeks to manage the coronavirus pandemic.