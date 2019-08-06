The police chief in Houlton has threatened to sue the town. Chief Tim Deluca filed a claim of tort that states he's seeking a total of 250 thousand dollars in damages. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford sat down with attorney Luke Rossignol today to find out what this claim is and what it could mean for the town.

Chief Tim DeLuca began working for the Houlton police department in January of 2017. Now, more than two and a half years later he is filing a notice of tort claim against the town.

In a three page document addressed to the town of Houlton and its current town manager, it states members of the town council circumvented the Town Manager and coopted one of Mr. Deluca's subordinates to conduct an illegal investigation of Mr. DeLuca. In addition, statements were made about Mr. DeLuca being under investigation during a public session of a Town Council meeting. The document states these acts violated Mr. DeLuca's right to privacy and his Constitutional Due Process rights. According to attorney Luke Rossignol, the Maine Tort claim act gives municipalities certain immunities from suit. In order to meet the requirements to bring such a claim, the plaintiff has to meet the requirements of the Maine tort claims act. A notice of claim must be made within 180 days of the alleged incident that gives rise to the claims. In the document the nature and extent of injuries and damages state quote, "The illegal actions of the Town Council created a hostile work environment and temporarily damaged Mr. DeLuca's reputation amongst the law enforcement community. These actions caused physical injury to Mr. DeLuca." The date of injury is listed on February 4th of this year. Chief Tim DeLuca said he could not respond when asked about the claim.

Rossignol says for a town receiving such a notice of claim their options are they can respond and have a discussion to possibly work out a resolution, or they can essentially ignore it and leave it on the burden of the plaintiff to see if a lawsuit is filed. He says normally they would contact their insurance carrier to notify them of the claim. He says you have two years from the date of the alleged incident in which to file the actual lawsuit. Houlton's town manager, Marion Anderson was contacted for an interview but she responded with no comment.

