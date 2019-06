ANOTHER WILD DAY AT THE STATE HOUSE AS THE HOUSE FLIPS *AGAIN* ON THE NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE BILL.

AFTER INITIALLY VOTING AGAINST IT, THEN LAST WEEK VOTING FOR IT, THE HOUSE TODAY VOTED AGAINST IT AGAIN.

BOTH THE DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER AND HOUSE WHIP CHANGED THEIR VOTES FROM YES TO NO.

THE BILL WOULD JOIN MAINE IN A COMPACT OF STATES TO HAVE ELECTORAL VOTES GO TO THE WINNER OF THE NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS...