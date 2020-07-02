PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The state of Maine says it canceled tens of thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims during a period of less than a month. The Maine Department of Labor has spent weeks investigating unemployment impostor fraud in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Labor commissioner Laura Fortman said Thursday the department cancelled about 24,600 initial claims and 44,000 weekly certifications between May 30 and June 27. The labor department said it has also reinstated nearly 11,000 claims that had been flagged for potential fraud. Maine has reported more than 3,300 cases of coronavirus.