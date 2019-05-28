The warmest weather in eight months got people into the camping mood!

"Yesterday was beautiful! Today it's a little bit rainy but we'll deal," Mitch Guiggey, a camper, said.

Saturday's summery weather had people flocking to their favorite campsites, and while Sunday was cooler and showery, campers agreed, it felt great to finally be outside!

"We walk the trails quite a bit. We play soccer, they love the swing set, sit around the fire," Jenna McGlinn, a camper, said.

"Well we play washers, we have a bonfire every night and lots of cooking," Mitch said.

Clare Arndt is the owner of Arndt's Aroostook River Lodge, and she says they had a great opening weekend!

"Last weekend was our first weekend and we had 15 or 16 campers here, the most we've ever had for an opening weekend," Clare said.

Arndt said she had some campers from way out in Washington State who have come all the way cross-country to stay for the season. She adds that Arndt's offers more than just a place to park your camper.

"We have a swimming pool, we have a little laudromat, a game room, we have canoes and kayaks for rent and we have lots of beautiful walking trails," Clare said.

Meanwhile, some were in a walking mood, and with Saturday's temps in the 70s, the warmest temperatures in eight full months, hikers flocked to the Aroostook State Park.

"Yesterday we saw an influx, an increase of people coming in and we enjoyed ourselves as they did," Scott Thompson, Park Manager for Aroostook State Park, said.

Thompson suggests that if you are going out onto the trails, you should always follow a couple of safety rules.

"Always carry a cellphone just in case something should happen and if they don't have a cellphone the game plan ahead, telling somebody where you're gonna be, specifically where you're gonna be, while you're there for the amount of hours you think you're gonna be there and if you don't show up home theres a warning flag there that says well wait they should have been home by now so then they can inform us or local law enforcement that we have an possible missing hiker," Scott said.

Good advice for any season.