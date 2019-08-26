Thieves smash through wall of Detroit liquor store with excavator

A party story in Detroit faces massive repairs following a break-in during which thieves used an excavator to gain entry to the business, causing upwards of $150,000 in structural damage.

The owner of JR Party Store in Detroit says he couldn’t believe his eyes when he watched the security camera feed on his phone, as thieves drove an excavator into the family-run business early Sunday morning.

The front wall of the store was smashed open, causing upwards of $150,000 in structural damage and destroying $75,000 worth of liquor, including multiple shelves of high-end scotch.

The excavator, which belongs to Smalley Construction, was being used for house demolitions a few blocks away. Employee Rickey Williams says he doesn’t know how the thieves started the vehicle.

The party store will be closed for at least three days while repairs are made.

