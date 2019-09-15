Third suspect in Monday morning shooting in custody

The final suspect connected to Monday’s shooting has been taken into custody. Jason Alexander was taken into custody Sunday evening without incident. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, around 6PM, the agency received a Crime Stoppers tip reporting that 44-year-old Jason Alexander was currently at a residence in Blaine. Alexander was wanted by the Presque Isle Police Department for his alleged role in a shooting incident that took place in Presque Isle on September 9th. Alexander was also wanted on three separate, unrelated warrants for failure to appear in court.

Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Matthew Cummings and Commander Joey Seeley went to the residence in Blaine and were able to determine that Alexander was in fact hiding inside. Alexander was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Department also says 36-year-old Jordan Field of Blaine and 50-year-old Ned Ketchum of Mars Hill were both charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a class D misdemeanor and are due to appear in Presque Isle District Court at a later date.

At approximately 5:47 a.m. on September 9th, a man called 911 reporting that he’d been shot on Northern Road in Presque Isle.

Officers arrived on scene and began administering first aid to the victim until the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to A.R. Gould Hospital where he underwent surgery and was later life-flighted to Northern Maine Light Health in Bangor where he remains in critical condition.The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified due to the seriousness of the injuries and possible loss of life. The MSP, PIPD, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and agents from Maine Drug Enforcement teamed up to investigate the incident.

Twelve hours after the incident, Brittany Britton was arrested. Jomo White was arrested on Tuesday morning in Presque Isle.

Law enforcement adds they appreciates the public's help.