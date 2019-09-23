This weekend was the inaugural Corporal Dustin Libby Challenge who lost his life overseas in December of 2006. This weekend family and friends came to remember him again in Mapleton in a special way.

Over 50 people gathered in Mapleton to run in honor and remember a fallen Marine from the local area. The owner of CompetitorME explains how this special event came together. The fallen Marine's mom was there and she says he shaped up to be a good Marine. The brother to the fellow Marine was glad to see such a great support for his brother.

Dustin Libby's father was very touched by one visitor who came to support his son. The Commanding Officer felt honored to know Dustin and serve with him. This event will become an annual event in Mapleton to honor Dustin Libby.