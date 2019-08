Hay season this year is doing much better than 2018's, with production up in most fields that have been harvested so far, including Troy McCrum's crop in Washburn.

Troy McCrum says "So far we've made right around 800 bales and we're - we're pretty close to being done. We've just got a few more acres to do to try to, you know, fulfill some obligations that we had."

He says this year was an exceptional year, compared to last.