There are two presumptive cases of coronavirus in the state of Maine. Though there are none in the County, officials are preparing. Megan Cole spoke with the director of the Aroostook County Emergency Management and a Paramedic about what they are doing in case the virus comes to the County.
Though there isn't any coronavirus cases in the county, officials are preparing
Posted: Sat 12:06 PM, Mar 14, 2020
Director of Public Relations at Cary Medical Center explains some of the terms being used for the coronavirus test