Three People Arrested in New Brunswick Theft and Enters

Two men and one woman have been arrested after police executed search warrants at residences in Grafton, Newbridge and Debec, N.B.

The warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation that began in December 2019 into a rash of break and enters, and thefts.

On the morning of January 10, 2020, members of the West District Crime Reduction Unit, Woodstock RCMP, Perth-Andover RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP's Emergency Response Team and the Woodstock Police Force executed three search warrants at separate locations.

During the searches, a significant quantity of stolen property was recovered such as firearms, tools, audio equipment, an ATV and a pickup truck, along with numerous other items and vehicle parts.

The first was executed at a residence on Route 585 in Grafton. A 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Grafton, were arrested at the scene. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The other two warrants were executed at residences on Newbridge Road in Newbridge, and Station Road in Debec, where a 30-year-old man from Grafton was arrested. He was remanded into custody on two unrelated warrants. He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on January 13, 2020, and is expected to face several charges related to the investigation.

Police are looking to identify the rightful owners of the recovered property. Photos of some of the items are included here.

If you have been the victim of a recent break and enter, or theft in the Woodstock area and believe any of the recovered items to be yours, please contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000.

The investigation is ongoing.

