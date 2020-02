Three County Housing Authorities among several in state to receive money from HUD

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced today that 19 Housing Authorities in Maine will receive just over $9-point-5 million dollars through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund Program.

Collins says "Maine's housing authorities provide a critical supply of affordable housing and an array of vital services to seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income individuals and families."

County agencies receiving funds include: Van Buren, Fort Fairfield, and Presque Isle.

HUD provides Public Housing Capital Fund Program grants to Public Housing Authorities annually for the development, financing, and modernization of Public Housing properties and for management improvements.