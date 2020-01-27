Three face drug charges, following MDEA investigation

On Thursday, January 23rd, MDEA agents became aware that an inmate at the Aroostook County Jail - 38-year-old Jessica Cheney, of Presque Isle - was actively trying to get drugs smuggled to her at the jail. In coordination with the Sheriff’s Office, MDEA agents carried out surveillance and intercepted 37-year-old Joshua Maynard of Presque Isle, as he made a drop of fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription drugs at the jail.

The drugs were recovered and Joshua Maynard was taken into custody without incident.

The following day, January 24th, MDEA agents began surveillance at Cheney’s residence on Federal Street in Presque Isle. When 29-year-old Andrew Maynard, of Presque Isle, left Cheney’s residence, agents had Presque Isle Police stop his vehicle. Maynard had suspected fentanyl, illegally-possessed prescription drugs and over $2,400 in cash on him.

With assistance of Presque Isle Police and the Sheriff’s Office, the truck was impounded and the Federal Street home secured, and agents obtained search warrants for both. When the warrants were served, additional methamphetamine was found in Maynard’s vehicle.

Joshua Maynard is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

Andrew Maynard is charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of scheduled drugs. Andrew was already on pre-trial release from the U.S. District Court after being charged with federal drug offenses in July.

Jessica Cheney, who was in jail for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unsworn falsification, falsifying physical evidence and violating bail, was subsequently charged by MDEA agents with three counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband and possession of scheduled drugs.

The total street value of the drugs seized is about $5,000.

All three defendants remain at the Aroostook County Jail at this time.