Three individuals charged in connection with drug seizure in New Brunswick

The RCMP have charged three people in connection with the seizure of drugs and firearms in Debec, New Brunswick, which is southwest of Woodstock.

On November 13th, the West District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, along with members of the Woodstock detachment, the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, executed a search warrant at a residence on Debec Road.

During the search, police seized quantities of what is believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and prescription medication. Five rifles, two shotguns, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also seized.

Forty-nine-year-old Brian Vrieze appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on November 14th and has been charged with: failure to comply with conditions of undertaking; unsafe storage of firearms; and unauthorized possession of firearms.

Vrieze has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on November 18th.

A 30-year-old man from Debec and a 20-year-old woman from Gregg Settlement were also arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.