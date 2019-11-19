Three juveniles charged in Eagle Lake burglary

Police say with help from the public, they were able to develop suspects in the case. That led to 3 juvenilles being charged with Class B Burglary and Class C Theft. A majority of the items taken from the apartment were recovered in the investigation. On November 13th at approximately, the Eagle Lake Marijuana Caregiver Facility was burglarized. A large amount of cash and electronics was taken from an apartment directly attached to the facility. The Maine State Police were called to investigate the incident.

