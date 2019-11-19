Police say with help from the public, they were able to develop suspects in the case. That led to 3 juvenilles being charged with Class B Burglary and Class C Theft. A majority of the items taken from the apartment were recovered in the investigation. On November 13th at approximately, the Eagle Lake Marijuana Caregiver Facility was burglarized. A large amount of cash and electronics was taken from an apartment directly attached to the facility. The Maine State Police were called to investigate the incident.
Three juveniles charged in Eagle Lake burglary
Police say with help from the public, they were able to develop suspects in the case. That led to 3 juvenilles being charged with Class B Burglary and Class C Theft. A majority of the items taken from the apartment were recovered in the investigation. On November 13th at approximately, the Eagle Lake Marijuana Caregiver Facility was burglarized. A large amount of cash and electronics was taken from an apartment directly attached to the facility. The Maine State Police were called to investigate the incident.