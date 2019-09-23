Three juveniles charged with six counts of mischief after police say they smashed mailboxes

On September 3, 2019, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of several mailboxes that had been smashed overnight. Through further investigation, Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Johnston and Sheriff’s Deputy Richard York were able to identify the three juveniles involved in smashing mailboxes in Oakfield, Dyer Brook, and Merrill. As a result, Sheriff’s Deputies charged 3 juveniles with six counts of criminal mischief each.