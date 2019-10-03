Three men charged in connection with shooting incident near Woodstock, N.B.

Three men have been arrested and charged, with one still being treated in hospital, after shots were fired at a residence in Jacksontown, N.B. north of Woodstock.

Members of the Woodstock RCMP responded to a 911 call from the home shortly after 3:15 p.m. on October 2, 2019. A man had attended the residence and allegedly made threats to someone there.

Shots were fired outside the residence, injuring one of the men, who then left in a vehicle with another person. A 57-year-old man was placed under arrest at the scene.

A short time later, police located an injured man in Grafton. The 28-year-old was transported to hospital with serious, but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and was placed under arrest. He remains in hospital.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on Grafton Shore Road, in connection with the incident.

All three men have been charged as follows and remanded into custody:

28-year-old Drew Derrah, of Woodstock - pointing a firearm;

21-year-old Marc Morin, of Woodstock - possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

57-year-old Everett Clark, of Jacksontown - discharging a firearm with intent, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The men are scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on October 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.