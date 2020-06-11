Three men face charges following Caribou break-in

Three men are facing charges after a Caribou business owner reported their business had been being broken into.

According to Caribou police department, several construction type items were stolen. After presenting surveillance footage to the public, tips came in and police arrested 23 year old Trevor Ellis and 24 year old Joshua Ellis of Caribou for Burglary and theft. Joshua Ellis was also charged with violation of conditional release as he was out on bail at the time of his offense. He is being held without bail pending his August 6 court date. Trevor Ellis’ bail was set at $10,000 cash or $25,000 single surety, and has a court date for August 6 as well. Both were transported to Aroostook County Jail.

Following the investigation, a search warrant relating to this case was conducted at a residence on the access highway in Caribou. This resulted in the arrest of 50 year old James King. According to police, King had all of the stolen items along with a stolen motorcycle, cash, drugs, and several firearms. He has been charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on bail and is scheduled back into court on August 6th. Caribou police was assisted by Maine State Police and the Aroostook County Sheriffs Office.