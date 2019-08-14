Three people arrested in Van Buren on charges of drug trafficking

An assortment of drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered during a traffic stop in Van Buren with the help of a police K9.

According to Van Buren police, around midnight on Tuesday August 13th, Van Buren Police were asked to assist The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a possible burglary in progress occurring in Grand Isle. Police say a black pickup truck had been witnessed fleeing the scene of the alleged crime. A traffic stop was initiated on a black pickup truck on U.S. Route 1 in Van Buren. During the stop, K-9 Officer Nate Chisholm deployed K-9 Jazz, who conducted a sniff on the exterior of the truck. Subsequently, a search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, a scale, cash and drug paraphernalia were located inside the suspect vehicle. Police say 26 year old Alex Jandreau of Madawaska, 34 year old Amie Bouchard of Van Buren, and 29 year old Sara Schlicher of Madawaska were arrested and charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule Drugs, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Possession of Schedule Drugs. More charges are expected following an ongoing investigation by Deputy Corey Saucier.