The first successful transatlantic balloon flight took off from Presque Isle.

That’s this weeks Throw Back Thursday. In August of 1978, the Double Eagle 2 took off from Presque Isle and became the first successful transatlantic balloon flight.

It was piloted by Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman.

The three men on the flight were hoping to copy the acts of the first successful transatlantic airplane flight which landed in Paris, France.